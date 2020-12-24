New Delhi, December 24: The Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar on Thursday met 60 members of Kisaan Mazdoor Sangh belonging to Baghpat over the new farm laws passed in the parliament in September. Post the meeting, Union Agriculture minister said that Kisaan Mazdoor Sangh's members asked the government to make any amendments to the farm laws. The Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar on Thursday met 60 members of Kisaan Mazdoor Sangh belonging to Baghpat over the new farm laws passed in the parliament in September. Post the meeting, Union Agriculture minister said that Kisaan Mazdoor Sangh's members asked the government to make any amendments to the farm laws. 10 Farmers' Bodies From UP, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Bihar, Haryana Submit Memorandum to Govt Supporting New Farm Laws "Farmers from Baghpat have given me a letter in support of Centre's Farm Laws. They've told me that govt shouldn't buckle under any pressure to make amendments to Farm bills," said Narendra Singh Tomar, as reported by news agency ANI. Earlier this month, 10 farm bodies from e states of Uttar Pradesh, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Bihar and Haryana had extended their support to the farm laws. Farmers' Protest: Unions Involved in Stir Say Ready for Talks, Urge Govt 'Not to Repeat Meaningless Amendments.'

Scores of farmers have been protesting against the three farm laws passed by the Centre in September. The farmers' leader have termed them as 'anti-farmer.' As of now, five rounds of negotiations have taken place between the farmers' union and the government. However no conclusion has been reached. The farmers have already rejected written proposal sent by the government. They are demanding to repeal the new farm laws.