New Delhi, March 24: Delhi Police have arrested a 22-year-old man for stabbing a girl in Mukherjee Nagar area, an official said on Sunday, adding that the girl sustained minor injuries and is out of danger.

The incident took place on March 22 and CCTV footage, capturing the entire episode, is also doing the rounds on social media. The accused, identified as Aman in the video, can be seen approaching the girl and starting to stab her. When two men try to restrain him, Aman also attempts to attack them before fleeing from the spot. Knife Attack in Delhi: Youth Attacks Girl With Knife in Broad Daylight for 'Making Fun of Him', Victim Survives With Minor Injuries; Disturbing CCTV Video Surfaces.

According to police, the girl used to come to study in the library in this area. “The accused told police that the girl made fun of him once, which enraged him, leading him to attack her with a knife he grabbed from a vegetable cart,” said a senior police official. Delhi Shocker: Man Attacked With Knife and Shot at by Four Assailants in Shastri Park Area; Disturbing Video Surfaces.

Knife Attack Incident Caught on Camera:

#WATCH | Delhi: A 22-year-old man Aman has been arrested for attacking a girl in the Mukherjee Nagar area with a knife in broad daylight. The incident occurred on 22 March. The passers-by intervened and tried to stop and catch the accused. The girl did not suffer grievous… pic.twitter.com/y5M4U4girT — ANI (@ANI) March 24, 2024

“Fortunately, the girl sustained no serious injuries in the attack. A case under relevant sections of the IPC has been registered and the accused has been arrested,” said the official.

