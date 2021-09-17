Kolkata, September 17: A shocking incident of sexual assault has come to light from Kolkata where a minor girl was allegedly assaulted by a man in broad daylight. Reports inform that the 32-year-old man was arrested for sexually assaulting the eight-year-old girl around 5.30 pm on Thursday. According to a report by TOI, the horrific incident took place in the Rabindranagar area near Metiabruz, a popular locality in Kolkata. Soon after the incident was reported, a case was registered under the POCSO Act.

As soon as the incident was reported, Police swung into action and began an investigation into the matter. The Metiabruz police was quoted by TOI saying that accused have identified the accused as Bijay Shaw alias Panchu. Moreover, the cops said that the accused also threatened the victim of dire consequences if she disclosed anything about the incident to anyone. Uttar Pradesh Police Officer Booked Under POCSO Act For Torturing 14-Year-Old Girl.

The incident came to light after the minor’s mother lodged a complaint with the Police. As per details by DC (Port), Zafar Ajmal Kidwai, the man threatened the minor to kill her if she revealed his actions to her family. The cops revealed that the incident took place when the victim was walking downstairs in her residence. Seeing nobody around, the accused took advantage of the situation and assaulted her.

