Kolkata Port Trust Renamed as Syama Prasad Mookerjee Trust, Decision Taken at Union Cabinet Meet

New Delhi, June 3: The union cabinet has approved the renaming of the Kolkata Port Trust has been renamed as Syama Prasad Mookerjee Trust, Union Minister Prakash Javadekar announced on Wednesday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had in January announced the renaming of Kolkata Port Trust after Dr Syama Prasad Mookerjee. He had made the announcement on the occasion of the 150th-anniversary celebrations of Kolkata Port Trust.

PM Modi had said that it was befitting the to rename the port after Mookerjee, who belonged to Bengal and was one of the pioneers of "industrialisation". "This port will now be known as Syama Prasad Mookerjee port," the Prime Minister had said adding "it was unfortunate for the country that after Syama Prasad Mookerjee and Babasaheb Ambedkar resigned from the government, their suggestions were not implemented as they should have been."

Mookerjee was an Indian politician, barrister and academician, who served as the Minister for Industry and Supply in Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru's cabinet. He was also the founder of Jana Sangh - the predecessor of present-day Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Mookerjee also chaired the Akhil Bharat Hindu Mahasabha as the 16th national president from 1943 to 1944.