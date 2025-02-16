Kolkata, February 16: The West Bengal Police have arrested a 32-year-old Bangladeshi woman for using fake identities to marry multiple young Indian men, only to later file domestic violence cases against them and extort money. The police revealed that the woman had crossed the India-Bangladesh border on a medical visa at least six times over the past four years, orchestrating four unregistered marriages.

According to the Times of India report, the woman was identified as Sahana Sadique. The woman allegedly lodged domestic violence complaints against all her husbands in the Rajarhat and New Town areas of Kolkata. Her most recent marriage occurred in October 2024, and she approached the police in February 2025, claiming her husband had taken explicit photos of her and threatened to release them. Porn Case: Bangladeshi Woman, 2 Men Arrested for Filming Pornographic Content at Guwahati Hotel.

Bangladesh Woman Marries Young Indian Men, Later Blackmails Them For Money

However, a police officer noted that her complaint seemed familiar, prompting a background check. "We found similar complaints from her in the past and, upon further questioning, discovered that she was a con artist," the media outlet quoted a senior officer as saying. Crackdown on Illegal Immigrants: 6 Bangladeshi Nationals Arrested in Tamil Nadu for Staying Without Valid Documents.

This case comes on the heels of a similar investigation in Odisha, where 43-year-old Biranchi Narayan Nath was arrested for marrying and blackmailing over a dozen women across various states, including West Bengal, Odisha, Rajasthan, and Delhi. Nath allegedly targeted unmarried women, widows, and divorcees, exploiting them with explicit videos and demanding money.

