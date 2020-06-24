New Delhi, June 24: The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved the declaration of Kushinagar Airport in Uttar Pradesh as an International Airport. Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar made an announcement about the development after the union cabinet’s meeting. The airport is situated in Uttar Pradesh and is located in 52 km east of Gorakhpur Airport. Urban Cooperative and Multi-State Co-Op Banks to be Brought Under RBI Supervision, Says Union Minister Prakash Javadekar.

The airport also lies near an important Buddhist pilgrimage site, where Gautama Buddha has attained Parinirvana after his death. The airport will now cater to international tourists who visit this site. The move will help in boosting the economy and development of the region. According to reports, domestic flights will start operation from the airport from July 19.

Last month, reports also surfaced that the Defence Ministry claimed that the land of the airport belongs to the ministry. The airport was built through a joint venture between the state Government and the Airports Authority of India. The operations of the airport were scheduled to commence in 2018, but were delayed due to some technical reasons.

