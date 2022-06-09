In a shocking incident, a leopard mauled a six-year-old girl in a village near Indore while she was sleeping outside her hut with her mother. The leopard left the girl after the family members raised an alarm. After which the girl died on the spot, said DFO officer Narendra Pandawa, Indore.

एक परिवार के सदस्य घर के बाहर पलंग में सो रहे थे। थोड़ी देर बाद एक तेंदुए ने पलंग पर सो रही 6 साल की बच्ची पर हमला कर दिया। घरवालों के द्वारा शोर मचाए जाने के बाद तेंदुए ने बच्ची को छोड़ दिया। जिसके बाद मौके पर ही बच्ची की मृत्यु हो गई: DFO अधिकारी नरेंद्र पंडवा, इंदौर pic.twitter.com/xLOlEZCYnm — ANI_HindiNews (@AHindinews) June 9, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)