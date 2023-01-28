Ambernath, January 28: A 30-year-old woman saved the lives of her husband and 6-year-old daughter in Haji Malang hill, Ambernath, Maharashtra early on Friday. The leopard had entered their house at Hajimalangwadi village at Haji Malang hill when the three were asleep in their home which does not have a door.

According to a report in TOI, the husband has suffered minor injuries in the attack. The child escaped unhurt as the woman Sakhubai Pawar caught hold of her daughter when she saw the leopard just when it was about to attack her. Leopard Scare in Jharkhand: Panic Grips People As Wild Cats Turn Maneaters, Kill 5 People in 25 Days; Attendance in Schools Fall Marginally.

The leopard then attacked the husband but the brave woman reacted quickly, grabbed a stick and chased the big cat away. Leopard Sighted at Ajnara Le Garden Society in Greater Noida, Rescue Operation Underway (Watch Video).

Narrating the incident, the woman said that the family went to sleep after having dinner on Thursday night. However, at 2 am the leopard entered the house and was about to attack her daughter when she grabbed the child. Later when it attacked her husband she took a stick and started hitting the cat eventually chasing it away.

In the morning, when public transport was available, they reached Central hospital in Ulhasnagar. Range Forest officer Vivek Natu said that the footprint of the animal indicates that it could either be a hyena or a leopard and further investigation into the incident is underway.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 28, 2023 04:24 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).