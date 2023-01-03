A leopard spotted in the Hodal tehsil of Uttar Pradesh's Greater Noida was rescued on Tuesday. The big cat was found strolling inside the premises of Ajnara Le Garden Society. The locals alerted police and forest officials. The leopard was then rescued. This is the second instance of a leopard being stopped inside the residential society. Video: Leopard Falls Into Open Well in Uttar Pradesh's Bhagpat, Farmers Alert Forest Department.

Leopard Spotted at Ajnara Le Garden Society:

