Mumbai, December 24:The Oxford University and Swedish drugmaker AstraZeneca Plc applied for the approval of their joint COVID-19 vaccine candidate before the UK regulatory body. The vaccine developers have submitted the full set of data related to their clinical trials.

At least 20 people who returned from the United Kingdom, where a new and more contagious strain of coronavirus was detected, have tested positive for COVID-19 in India. Samples of the 20 who tested positive have been sent to specialised laboratories to determine if the infection is from the mutant coronavirus found in Britain.

Very Dense fog conditions were observed in isolated pockets over Punjab and west Uttar Pradesh. Dense fog conditions were also seen in isolated pockets over Delhi and east Uttar Pradesh said India Meteorological Department.

