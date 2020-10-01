Trading halted on Tokyo Stock Exchanges after a system error.
Andhra Pradesh: Bapu Museum's new building in Vijayawada will be inaugurated by the CM today. "Museum has 1500 artefacts relating to 10 lakh years ago to 19th century. We've used augmented&virtual reality technologies here," says Commissioner of Archaeology & Museums G Vani Mohan.
Andhra Pradesh: Bapu Museum's new building in Vijayawada will be inaugurated by the CM today. "Museum has 1500 artefacts relating to 10 lakh years ago to 19th century. We've used augmented&virtual reality technologies here," says Commissioner of Archaeology &Museums G Vani Mohan. pic.twitter.com/oTLxnh0JHY— ANI (@ANI) October 1, 2020
American Airlines will begin furloughing 19,000 workers from Thursday after US officials failed to reach a deal on fresh aid to the pandemic-hit air travel sector.
#UPDATE American Airlines will begin furloughing 19,000 workers from Thursday, after US officials failed to reach a deal on fresh aid to the pandemic-hit air travel sectorhttps://t.co/5KuElHCQC0 pic.twitter.com/xrbbEK6Nk6— AFP news agency (@AFP) October 1, 2020
Mumbai, October 1: GoI issued new guidelines for 'Re-opening' of cinema halls/multiplexes, swimming pools used for training of sportspersons and entertainment parks to re-open from October 15. For re-opening of schools, states have been given the flexibility to take a decision after Oct 15, however, parental consent required.
The Maharashtra government on Wednesday extended lockdown till October 31. The Uddhav Thackeray-led government issued guidelines regarding the lockdown. Dabbawalas are allowed to travel on Mumbai local trains.
The special CBI court announced its much-awaited verdict in the 1992 Babri Masjid demolition case on Wednesday. All accused including Lal Krishna Advani, Murli Manohar Joshi, Kalyan Singh, Uma Bharti, Satish Pradhan and Mahant Nritya Gopal Das have been acquitted by Special CBI Court in Lucknow. The Special CBI Court observed that the 1992 Babri Masjid demolition was not pre-planned.
Keep an eye on this space for all the latest news and updates that take place throughout the day.