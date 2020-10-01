Mumbai, October 1: GoI issued new guidelines for 'Re-opening' of cinema halls/multiplexes, swimming pools used for training of sportspersons and entertainment parks to re-open from October 15. For re-opening of schools, states have been given the flexibility to take a decision after Oct 15, however, parental consent required.

The Maharashtra government on Wednesday extended lockdown till October 31. The Uddhav Thackeray-led government issued guidelines regarding the lockdown. Dabbawalas are allowed to travel on Mumbai local trains.

The special CBI court announced its much-awaited verdict in the 1992 Babri Masjid demolition case on Wednesday. All accused including Lal Krishna Advani, Murli Manohar Joshi, Kalyan Singh, Uma Bharti, Satish Pradhan and Mahant Nritya Gopal Das have been acquitted by Special CBI Court in Lucknow. The Special CBI Court observed that the 1992 Babri Masjid demolition was not pre-planned.

