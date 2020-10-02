Uttarakhand Cabinet Minister Harak Singh Rawat has been hospitalised after he complained of breathing problem. He tested positive for COVID-19 on September 23 and was in home isolation.
Punjab: Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee's 'rail roko' agitation in Amritsar, in protest against Farm laws, enters 9th day. Visuals from Devidaspura village.
Committee's Sukhvinder Singh says, "Agitation will continue till 5th Oct, we'll make further announcement on 4th Oct." pic.twitter.com/dfNil8KgRl— ANI (@ANI) October 2, 2020
Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi pays tribute to former PM #LalBahadurShastri at Vijay Ghat, on his birth anniversary today.
Mumbai, October 2: Uttar Pradesh police on Thursday registered a case against Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra after the Hathras march. The case was registered against both the Congress leaders under Epidemic Act hours after they were detained on the way to Uttar Pradesh's Hathras district to meet the family of the 19-year-old gangrape victim, who died on Tuesday.
The ongoing air bubble disagreement between India and Germany has taken a turn for the worse. Germany has now withdrawn permission for Air India to operate flights to Frankfurt.
Railways will be introducing around 200 more passenger trains to cater to passengers travelling during the festive season.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate Vaishvik Bhartiya Vaigyanik (VAIBHAV) Summit today at 6:30 PM, via video conferencing.
