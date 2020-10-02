Mumbai, October 2: Uttar Pradesh police on Thursday registered a case against Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra after the Hathras march. The case was registered against both the Congress leaders under Epidemic Act hours after they were detained on the way to Uttar Pradesh's Hathras district to meet the family of the 19-year-old gangrape victim, who died on Tuesday.

The ongoing air bubble disagreement between India and Germany has taken a turn for the worse. Germany has now withdrawn permission for Air India to operate flights to Frankfurt.

Railways will be introducing around 200 more passenger trains to cater to passengers travelling during the festive season.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate Vaishvik Bhartiya Vaigyanik (VAIBHAV) Summit today at 6:30 PM, via video conferencing.

