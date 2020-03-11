Delhi: Petrol price at Rs 70.29, reduced by Rs 2.69. Diesel price at Rs 63.01, reduced by Rs 2.33. Delhi: Petrol price at Rs 70.29, reduced by Rs 2.69. Diesel price at Rs 63.01, reduced by Rs 2.33. pic.twitter.com/hjeBqAQd6T— ANI (@ANI) March 11, 2020 Kerala Health Minister: According to Public Health Act,people who are supporting or hiding anything that leads to spreading of the disease is a crime. Those who are not revealing their travel history of coming back from affected areas&countries will be considered a crime. Kerala Health Minister KK Shailaja: If they become positive, they will spread the disease. So we are asking them to reveal their identity&contact health department.Chief Minister has announced that hiding travel history is a crime&proper action will be taken. (10.03) #CoronaVirus https://t.co/PytGhiENAd— ANI (@ANI) March 11, 2020

Mumbai, March 11: In one of the biggest political news of Tuesday, Senior Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia submitted his resignation to the party president Sonia Gandhi. He informed about his decision soon after meeting Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah in New Delhi. Thus arising speculations that he will be joining the BJP party.

Joe Biden, Bernie Sanders cancelled their rallies amid coronavirus concerns. In India as well, the fear continues to rise and the number of infected people shoots up. All Cinema Halls in Jammu district will be closed till March 31, 2020, with immediate effect due to coronavirus.

On Tuesday, Reliance Group Chairman Mukesh Ambani lost the title of Asia's richest man to Alibaba's Jack Ma following a 30 percent overnight fall in crude oil prices, along with the persistent concerns over the impact of coronavirus on the global economy.

On Monday, the Sensex plunging around 2,000 points, and closed at 35,634, down 1,942 points (5.17 percent). The fall has been on the back of global selloff on concerns that the coronavirus would significantly slow down the economic activity. YES Bank crisis further dampened the sentiment along with fall in oil prices. All eyes will be on the markets today.

