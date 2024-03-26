26 Mar, 07:36 (IST) US Says There Is No Evidence That Ukrainian Government Had Anything To Do With Moscow Attack The United States on Tuesday, March 26, said that there is no evidence that the Ukrainian government had anything to do with the terrorist attack at the concert hall in Moscow, Russia. The White House reaffirmed that the terrorist attack at the concert hall in Moscow was carried out by ISIS. White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said that the terrorist attack was conducted by ISIS.

Mumbai, March 26: The Supreme Court has recently appointed an expert committee to look into the preservation of the Great Indian Bustard, which is "non-negotiable" and "need for sustainable development in the context of meeting the international commitments of the country towards promoting renewable sources of energy". A bench led by Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud, JB Pardiwala and Manoj Misra passed the order observing while dealing with a matter relating to protecting the Great Indian Bustard (GIB).

With consensus eluding Maha Vikas Aghadi on an agreeable seat-sharing formula for Lok Sabha polls, NCP (SP) leader Sharad Pawar on Monday met Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray at his residence in suburban Mumbai. On Monday, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said the Mahayuti alliance is confident of a clean sweep in east Vidarbha region going to polls in the first phase on April 19. He said a decision on the Lok Sabha seat to be allocated to Rashtriya Samaj Prakash (RSP) leader Mahadev Jankar will be announced after discussions.

On Monday, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) launched a social media campaign asking people to support it in saving the constitution and democracy in the country. Delhi minister and senior AAP leader Atishi addressed a press conference to launch the social media "DP (display picture) campaign", urging people to join in.

The United Nations Security Council on Monday called for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza, a first since the start of the Israel-Hamas war in October last year. Israel's main ally, the United States, abstained in the vote. After the vote, Israel lashed out at the US, saying, "The United States has abandoned its policy in the UN today."

Russia struck critical infrastructure in Ukraine's western region of Lviv with missiles early on Sunday, Kyiv said, in a major airstrike that saw one Russian cruise missile briefly fly into Polish airspace according to Warsaw. Moscow launched 57 missiles and drones in the attack that also targeted the capital Kyiv, two days after the largest aerial bombardment of Ukraine's energy system in more than two years of full-scale war, Kyiv said.