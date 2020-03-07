On Saturday, Maharashtra Chief Minister and Shiv Sena Chief Uddhav Thackeray left for Ayodhya. This is the CM's first trip since he took oath as Maharashtra chief minister. Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut had said that on the completion of 100 days of Maharashtra government, Thackeray will visit Ayodhya to pay homage to Ram Lalla.

New Delhi, March 7: Union Health Minister Dr. Harsh Vardhan is scheduled to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi today over Coronavirus (COVID-19) issue. In India, the number of coronavirus affected people jumped to 31 on Friday. The first coronavirus case in Delhi was detected on Monday while six suspected cases were also detected in Agra, after these persons came in contact with the person from Delhi found to be infected. Catch live breaking news on subjects such as politics, crimes, sports, entertainment and world affairs here.

In China, 28 new virus deaths have been reported on Saturday outside epicentre. Meanwhile, US Vice President Mike Pence on Saturday announced that 21 people on stranded US cruise ship test positive for coronavirus.

In Tamil Nadu, mortal remains of DMK General Secretary K Anbazhagan have been kept at his residence in Kizhpakkam in Chennai. He passed away last night at the age of 97, at a hospital in Chennai following prolonged illness.

In Goa, the final exercise of the National level Search and Rescue Exercise (SAREX-2020) was conducted by Indian Coast Guard in the sea at Vasco, South Goa district on 6th March. Rehearsals for SAREX was done on 4th March. The exercise was observed by observers from 19 countries.