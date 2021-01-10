The rollout of vaccine continues to remain the top news in India, with the Union Health Ministry on Saturday confirming that the vaccination drive would begin from January 16. In in the initial phase, healthcare and frontline workers across the nation would be covered. Shots would also be inoculated to the elderly on priority basis. Stay tuned here for the live breaking news and updates from India and other parts of the world.

Among major international news, a major accident was reported yesterday in Indonesia, as a flight of Sriwijaya Air suffered a crash. The plane lost contact minutes after take-off from Jakarta, and its debris were recovered hours later. Body parts were also reportedly found. All 59 onboard are feared to be killed in the crash.

The aftermath of US Capitol Hill violence is also being watched by the world. While President Donald Trump has agreed for a smooth transition on January 20, he continues to deny the poll results and allege a major electoral fraud. His remarks, considered to be inflammatory enough to spark another round of violence, has compelled Twitter to permanently ban him.