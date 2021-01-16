New Delhi, January 16: The COVID-19 vaccination program in India will begin today. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will virtually launch the world's largest vaccination programme at 10:30 am on Saturday and almost three lakh beneficiaries, belonging to the priority groups, will be administered the silver bullet at over 3,006 vaccination sites across the country.

The ninth rounds of talks between representatives of farmer unions and the Centre concluded on Friday to resolve deadlock over the three farm laws. The meeting was held at New Delhi's Vigyan Bhawan. The talks remained inconclusive as farmers wanted that the government should repeal the laws. The next round of meeting is scheduled to take place on January 19.

According to the latest update on the status of avian flu in India, a government release informed that Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh have completed sanitisation activities after successfully finishing the culling operations. Notably, In India, bird flu (avian influenza) cases have been confirmed in 10 states including Delhi, Maharashtra, Rajasthan among others, while further cases of unnatural mortality of birds have been reported from several regions across the country.

Pharma major Dr Reddy's Laboratories Ltd on Friday received approval from the Drugs Control General of India (DCGI) to conduct Phase 3 clinical trial for the Sputnik V vaccine in India. The Phase 3 study of Sputnik V will be conducted on 1500 subjects.

In sports news, India will try to wrap up the Australian innings early. At the end of the first day's play of the fourth and the final test, Aussies were 274 for the loss of five wickets. Cameroon Green and Tim Paine are on the crease. For India T Natrajan took two wickets.

Stay updated with LatestLY for the latest updates across the globe.