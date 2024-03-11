Mumbai, March 11: The Mumbai police recently booked two people for allegedly duping a Borivali-based businesswoman of Rs 28 lakh. The two fraud loan agents reported cheating the woman after luring her into giving a loan of four crores for a business venture. The two accused identified as Chandrakant Gaikwad and Pradeep Mishra were booked on Sunday, March 10 by the Malad police.

According to a report in the Hindustan Times, the complainant has a stationery business with her husband and has taken a loan of around 2.5 crores from several banks for business purposes and to buy a flat. To repay the loan and grow her business, the woman needed a loan of Rs 70 lakh but did not receive it through banks due to her current loans. Mumbai Shocker: Fed Up With Taking Care of Mentally Challenged Brother, Elderly Woman Attacks Him With Knife and Strangulates Him to Death With Dupatta in Andheri.

This is where the two accused came into the picture. The woman was introduced to Chandrakant Gaikwad by her relatives. The accused took her documents and promised to get her a loan from a private finance company. A few days later, Gaikwad told the complainant that her loan was sanctioned and asked her to get a private bank's cheque.

An officer said that the couple had agreed to pay him a commission of 8% after the loan was sanctioned. Post this, Chandrakant and his colleague Pradeep Mishra started demanding money from the woman on several grounds, including processing fees, insurance etc. The accused even sent a photo of the cheque for loan approval to the couple on WhatsApp. Mumbai Fraud News: Borivali Couple Duped of Rs 70.5 Lakh by Fake Forex Traders.

Following this, the woman gave Rs 28 lakh to them as promised. However, the loan amount was not deposited in the bank account. Soon after the woman realised that she was cheated, she approached the police and registered a complaint against the duo. The police have booked the duo on charges of cheating and have begun investigating the matter.

