Lockdown 5.0 in Madhya Pradesh: Coronavirus Shutdown Extended in State to Combat COVID-19

Bhopal, May 30: The Madhya Pradesh government on Saturday extending the coronavirus lockdown till June 15. State Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan made an announcement regarding this. The Madhya Pradesh CM said, “We will be extending the lockdown till June 15 to fight COVID-19.” India Records Highest Single-Day Spike of 7,965 COVID-19 Cases in Past 24 Hours, Death Toll Mounts to 4,971, Over 11,000 Recover.

The decision was taken amid rising coronavirus cases in the state. However, the state government is yet to announce the guideline and relaxations in the lockdown 5.0. Recently, the state government has started clinic to test fever so that coronavirus screening could be made available to people. The CM had also said that thet his government was working on providing better facilities to combat COVID-19.

Shivraj Singh's Statement:

In Madhya Pradesh, 7,645 people have been diagnosed with COVID-19 so far. The death toll in the state also rose to 334 people on Saturday. Of the total COVID-19 cases, 3,042 are active cases, while 4,269 people have been cured or discharged from the hospitals across the state.