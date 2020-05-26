Locust Attack: Farmers in Budhni And Nasrullaganj Areas in Madhya Pradesh Beat Utensils to Scare Away 'Tiddi Dal', Watch Video

Farmers Beat Utensils to Scare Locusts (Photo Credits: ANI)

Madhya Pradesh, May 26: The locust menace is troubling every farmer in the state of Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh. According to the latest video shared by ANI, farmers in Budhni and Nasrullaganj of Sehore district were seen beating utensils in a bid to scare away the swarms of locusts that attacked their farms. Locust Attack: What Happens When This Pest Invades Farms? Know All About The Worst-Ever 'Tiddi Dal' Attack as Fear Grips Farmers in Rajasthan, Gujarat, Punjab and Other Indian States.

Disinfectants are also being sprinkled on trees and crops to protect them from the tiddi dal attack. However, massive damage to crops in several states including Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana and Punjab have already happened. The 'tiddi dal' attack has wreaked havoc in parts of Rajasthan and is now believed to have entered other states, raising fear and panic among farmers. Locust Swarm Attacks North India: Scary Pics and Videos of 'Tiddi Dal' From Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh Worry Farmers.

#WATCH Madhya Pradesh: Farmers in Budhni and Nasrullaganj of Sehore district beat utensils in a bid to scare away swarms of locusts that attacked their farms. Disinfectants are also being sprinkled on trees and crops to protect them from locusts.

In Uttar Pradesh, a sudden movement of locust swarm was spotted in the outskirts of Jhansi district last week. The district administration has been put on alert and has directed the fire brigades to remain on standby with chemicals.