Thiruvananthapuram, November 29: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will again contest the Lok Sabha polls from Wayanad, AICC general secretary Tariq Anwar, who is in charge of Kerala, said on Wednesday. He made the announcement while speaking to a leading TV channel. "Of course he will contest from Wayanad. He has so much affection for the people of Wayanad and vice versa," said Anwar.

Asked if Gandhi will contest a second seat from North India, he said, "I don't think so, but then being a senior leader of the party, it's for him to decide," he added. To another question on the reports that AICC general secretary ( organization) K.C.Venugopal who already represented Alappuzha twice in the Lok Sabha in the past, might contest again, Anwar said, "the party is not too keen". Rahul Gandhi to Visit Indonesia, Malaysia and Singapore From December 8 to 15: Sources.

"Even in 2019 he did not contest, as he was busy working for the party and this time will not be different " added Anwar. Venugopal is presently a member of the Upper House from Rajasthan. When asked if sitting MP from Kannur and also the State party president K.Sudhakaran will contest again, Anwar replied that it's for him to decide.

Meanwhile, in a related development, Kasargod Lok Sabha member and Congress veteran Rajmohan Unnithan said the AICC unofficially has indicated that 15 sitting MPs of the party from Kerala will contest again, while Sudhakaran might not. Rahul Gandhi Takes Autorickshaw Ride After Interacting With Auto Drivers and Gig Workers in Hyderabad's Jubilee Hills Assembly Seat (Watch Video).

Kerala has 20 Lok Sabha seats and in 2019, barring Alappuzha, the Congress-led UDF won 19 seats, though midway Congress ally- Kerala Congress ( Mani) party shifted their allegiance to the CPI(M)- led Left and as a result Kottayam Lok Sabha member Thomas Chazhikadan belonging to that party is now a Left Democratic Front MP.

