Patna, November 23: Shiv Sena-UBT leader and former minister in the Maha Vikas Aghadi government Aditya Thackeray will meet Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav in Patna on Wednesday to unite opposition parties to take on the BJP in 2024 Lok Sabha polls. Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Meeting Underway at BJP’s Headquarters in Delhi To Discuss General Polls.

Aditya Thackeray will be accompanied by party secretary Anil Desai and another MP Priyanka Chaturvedi. Recently, Aditya Thackeray had also participated in Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra in Maharashtra. Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Bihar CM Nitish Kumar Likely to Visit Assam in December To Consolidate Anti-BJP Parties.

Earlier, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar had also taken an initiative to unite opposition parties against the saffron party.

