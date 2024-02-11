Hyderabad, February 11: Telangana BJP President and Union Minister G. Kishan Reddy on Sunday predicted that there will be a direct fight between his party and the Congress in the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections in the state. Kishan Reddy, who released posters in connection with the BJP Vijay Sankalp Yatra scheduled to begin on February 20, claimed that there is pro-BJP atmosphere in all Lok Sabha constituencies across the country and people have already decided to vote for Lotus in the coming elections.

He stated that Telangana youth want Narendra Modi to become the Prime Minister once again. He announced five yatras will be conducted in five Parliament clusters to seek Telangana people’s support and blessings. These yatras will be held from February 20 to March 1. Lok Sabha Elections 2024: BJP Will Win 370 Seats in General Polls, Says PM Narendra Modi (Watch Video).

Yatras have been given cluster wise names. For Bhuvanagiri, Malkajgiri, Secunderabad, and Hyderabad parliamentary constituencies, the yatra will be called Bhagyanagar. The yatra to cover Karimnagar, Medak, Zahirabad, and Chevella constituencies is named Satavahana.

Similarly, the yatra in Adilabad, Peddapalli, and Nizamabad constituencies will be known as Kumaram Bheem yatra. Kishan Reddy said the Central Election Committee of BJP will choose the candidates for Lok Sabha elections. He said the party has not yet announced a candidate anywhere in the country. He said BJP’s State Election Committee and Election Management Committee will meet on Monday to review poll preparedness. Lok Sabha Elections 2024: PM Narendra Modi in Madhya Pradesh’s Jhabua To Kick-Start BJP Campaign for LS Polls.

Replying to a query about Kaleshwaram project, he said the BJP leaders visited Medigadda barrage in the past and there is no need for them to visit it once again. He said that the dispute over sharing of Krishna river water can be resolved through talks between Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

Attacking the state's Congress government, he alleged that the government schools lack basic facilities. He claimed that there is no toilet and drinking water facility for students. Students are suffering due to poor quality of food and polluted drinking water in hostels.

Voicing concern over the increasing number of suicides by students, he demanded the government to take steps to check this disturbing trend. Claiming that the Union government provided funds for providing basic amenities in government schools, he said the previous BRS government diverted these funds.

