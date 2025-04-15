Sambhajinagar, April 15: A shocking incident of suicide has come to light from Maharashtra, where a 45-year-old finance professional ended his life by jumping from the fifth floor of his office building in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar. The deceased has been identified as Sumesh Suresh Mahajan, a resident of Shardashram Colony. The alleged incident came to light at around 2:40 AM on Sunday, April 13 and occurred at Sutgirni Chowk.

Police officials suspect that the deceased killed himself due to personal and professional stress. According to a report in the Free Press Journal, Mahajan also left behind a suicide note in which he said that he would meet his daughter soon. The suicide note also revealed that the deceased asked his daughter to study hard and become an officer. During the preliminary investigation, cops found that Mahajan had an office in Sutgirni Chowk. Maharashtra Shocker: Man Viciously Attacks Woman After She Resists Rape Bid in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar District.

On the day of the incident, the deceased had his lunch at home and later went to his office as usual. Usually, Mahajan comes home by 10 PM; however, his family members began searching for him as he did not return home till 11 PM. At around 1 AM, Mahajan's family members visited his office, where they found him in an injured condition. Although they rushed him to the nearest hospital, he had passed away by then.

A police officer said that Mahajan had called his daughter at around 9 PM and spoke with her for some time. However, later, at around 11 PM, when his wife called him, there was no response. Cops said that Sumesh's car was found parked in the parking lot, and the keys and phone were in his office. Police also found a suicide note in which Mahajan said that he loved his daughter the most. Maharashtra Shocker: New Zealand Tourist Tricked Into Using Abusive Words in Marathi at Sinhagad Fort, Later Given Banned Tobacco at Murud-Janjira; Police Register FIR After Videos Surface.

Addressing his daughter, the deceased also said that she should understand him for taking the drastic step as he was tired of the constant struggle. In his suicide note, the deceased also advised his daughter to study hard and become an officer. Mahajan also asked his daughter to look after her mother and said that they would meet again. He is survived by his wife, two daughters and mother.

Suicide Prevention and Mental Health Helpline Numbers:

Tele Manas (Ministry of Health) – 14416 or 1800 891 4416; NIMHANS – + 91 80 26995000 /5100 /5200 /5300 /5400; Peak Mind – 080-456 87786; Vandrevala Foundation – 9999 666 555; Arpita Suicide Prevention Helpline – 080-23655557; iCALL – 022-25521111 and 9152987821; COOJ Mental Health Foundation (COOJ) – 0832-2252525.

Men's Helpline Numbers:

Milaap: 9990588768; All India Men Helpline: 9911666498; Men Welfare Trust: 8882498498.

