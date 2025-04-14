A New Zealand tourist, identified as Luke, has once again found himself at the center of controversy during his visit to Maharashtra. Just a day after he was seen in a viral video being tricked into repeating Marathi abuses by a group of local youths at Pune’s Sinhagad Fort, another clip has surfaced, this time from Murud-Janjira Fort. In the latest video, Luke, who runs the YouTube channel @Lukethexplorer, is seen being offered chewing tobacco by a local youth. The tourist approached the youth for historical information, but during the conversation, the youth pulled out banned tobacco products like pan masala and gutkha. When Luke showed curiosity, the youth not only explained what it was but also handed some over to him. Police have registered an FIR after the videos surfaced online. Maharashtra Shocker: Body of 14-Year-Old Kidnapped for INR 60 Lakh Ransom Found in Washim.

New Zealand Tourist Targeted Twice in Maharashtra

Luke Tricked Into Using Abusive Words

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)