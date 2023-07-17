Lucknow, July 17: Two men working on a construction site here died and another was injured, after a lift in which they were carrying construction material suddenly broke and fell into a shaft, police said.

The incident took place on Sunday in Sector-6 of Vrindavan Yojna, under PGI police station limits, at the site of a hotel where construction work was going on. The lift which fell was said to be an open elevator used for carrying construction materials. Of the three people in it, two died while one was seriously injured. Rajasthan Shocker: 20-Year-Old Youth Falls Into Lift Shaft of Apartment Building in Jaipur, Dies.

Rana Rajesh Kumar Singh, SHO, PGI police station, said: “Two deceased have been identified as Bharat Lodhi, 42, a labourer and his foreman Yogesh Lodhi, 40, both residents of Nigoha. Another worker Pappu from Bihar was seriously injured.” Delhi Shocker: 15-Year-Old Boy Crushed To Death After Getting Stuck Between Shaft and Elevator in Bawana Industrial Area.

“The three were taken to PGI’s trauma centre where two were declared dead. The third person Pappu, also a labourer, is undergoing treatment. The bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination,” added the SHO.

