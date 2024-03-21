In a shocking turn of events, Lucknow's Gomtinagar area witnessed a disturbing scene as two groups of girls engaged in a violent clash, captured in a viral video circulating on social media. The footage reveals the girls involved in physical altercations, including hair-pulling and wielding sticks, underscoring a troubling escalation of violence. Responding promptly to the viral video, Lucknow Police intervened, directing the Gomtinagar police station to launch an investigation and take immediate action to address the situation. Lucknow University Brawl Video: Punches, Slaps Fly As Clash Erupts Between Two Groups at LU, UP Police Intervene.

Two Groups of Girls Get Into Ugly Fight in Gomtinagar

#Viralvideo: Girls clashed on the road in #Lucknow. See how they are fighting fearlessly. No one is afraid of the police administration.#UttarPradesh #India pic.twitter.com/xhn7lC3Ig5 — Siraj Noorani (@sirajnoorani) March 21, 2024

Lucknow Police Reacts To Viral Video

थाना गोमतीनगर को जाँच एवं आवश्यक कार्यवाही हेतु निर्देशित किया गया। — LUCKNOW POLICE (@lkopolice) March 21, 2024

