Ludhiana, January 11: A man allegedly killed his wife in Punjab’s Ludhiana district on Saturday. The deceased has been identified as Simran alias Manisha. The incident took place in Anand Nagar colony at 22-Feet Road in the Haibowal area. The accused, Vikrant, allegedly beat up his wife with a baseball bat. He then strangulated her. The woman was rushed to DMC Hospital. However, doctors declared her brought dead. Maharashtra: 46-Year-Old Man Kills Wife Suspecting Her Fidelity in Bhiwandi, Attempts Committing Suicide; Held.

The accused was arrested by the police. According to a report published in The Tribune, the accused is a drug addict and used to beat up his wife. Vikrant called Simran’s family members of the wee hours of January 8 and told that them that she had fallen from the roof while she was washing clothes. The victim’s family reached Vikrant’s house and found her lying on a bed.

Simran was rushed to the hospital but could not be survived. The woman’s family members suspected that she had died after being brutally beaten up by Vikrant. Simran’s brother Karan lodged a police complaint. On the basis of the complaint, a case was registered against Vicky under Section 302 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). Faridabad Shocker: Man Kills Wife, Mother-in-Law by Slitting Their Throats.

The couple got married in 2013 and had two children, a 10-year-old daughter and a five-year-old son. The accused worked as a cook. He also worked as a part-time driver occasionally. As per the reports, Vikrant fled from the hospital once doctors declared Simran dead. The police recovered the baseball bat and the handkerchief. The accused was arrested. The police have launched a detailed investigation into the matter.

