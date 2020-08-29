New Delhi, August 29: A group of men lynched a youth in Delhi after accusing him of stealing a mobile phone. The lynching took place in Loha Mandi area on Friday, police said. The victim was identified as Rahul. Four accused have been taken into custody in connection with the murder, police added. There are many cases registered against the victims, according to reports. "The investigation will be done from all angles," police told ANI. Lynching in New Delhi: 26-Year-Old Autorickshaw Driver Beaten to Death by Mob in Front of Parents Over Alleged Theft.

Earlier this month, a mob led by two truck owners in Azadpur vegetable market allegedly killed a youth after accusing him of stealing vehicle parts and mobile phones from a truck. The victim was identified as 22-year-old Jaswant. According to reports, accused truck driver Sandeep and his brother Sanjeev had come to Delhi to deliver fruits and had parked their vehicle at the Azadpur Mandi. They accused Jaswant of stealing things from their truck and attacked him. Four More Arrested in Lynching of Teenager in Delhi.

Other drivers also joined the two men in assaulting Jaswant. When he fell unconscious, they tied his hands and legs and dumped him at the back of the truck, where he bled to death. The accused have been arrested. Jaswant had no criminal record, and was not in possession of any stolen goods.

