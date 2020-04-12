Madhya Pradesh: 80-Year-Old Asthmatic Patient, Who Died Before Being Brought to Hospital in Bhopal, Tested Positive for Coronavirus

Coronavirus in India (Photo Ctredits: IANS)

Bhopal, April 12: The Madhya Pradesh Health Department on Sunday informed that an 80-year-old asthmatic patient who died before being brought to hospital was tested positive for coronavirus on Saturday night in Bhopal. Following the incident, the administration has traced his contact and travel history. The health department had also informed that with this, death rate due to COVID19 stands at 2 in Bhopal.

Informing about the latest development, Chief Medical and Health Officer Prabhakar Tiwari said, as quoted by news agency ANI, "An 80-year-old asthmatic patient who died before being brought to hospital has tested positive for COVID-19 last night. His contact history has been traced & people in contact with him, kept under home quarantine. With this, death rate due to COVID-19 stands at 2 here." Coronavirus Cases Cross 8000-Mark in India, Death Toll Climbs to 273 With 34 Fatalities in Past 24 Hours.

Apart from this, the CMHO said that three new positive coronavirus cases have been reported in Bhopal on Sunday, leading the total toll to 134. He said, "Three new positive cases have been reported today in Bhopal. We are tracing their contact history. With this, the total COVID-19 cases in Bhopal stands at 134."

Meanwhile, the number of coronavirus cases in India has reached 8356, with the death toll rising to 273, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Sunday. The country saw 909 new COVID-19 cases and 34 deaths due to the disease in the past 24 hours. Out of 8356 cases, 7367 are active. At least 715 patients have recovered, while one had migrated to another country, showed data from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.