Patna, March 3: A shocking incident has come to the light from Madhya Pradesh where a woman, fed up with her husband's harassment, attacked him with an axe and killed him. The woman later chopped off his private parts. The accused woman was arrested and sent to jail. The shocking details of the grisly murder have shocked the neighbourhood.

According to the report published by the India Today, the woman, identified as Kanchan Gurjar, was married to Birendra Gurjar. Birendra, a drug addict, had been married five times and Kanchan was his fifth wife. Birendra's four wives had left him after constant harassment. The accused woman alleged that her husband would get drunk very often and torture her. Jharkhand Horror: Lovelorn Girl Meets Tragic End Ahead of Valentine’s Day, Lover Rapes and Kills Her by Inserting Iron Rod in Private Parts.

Wife Axes Husband:

The accused woman, during interrogation, told cops that she mixed 20 sleeping pills into Birendra's dinner on the night of February 21. Kanchan then attacked her husband with an axe several times. Following the attack, Birendra died on the spot. Later, Kanchan chopped off his genitals with a sharp weapon. The woman then wrapped the dead body in clothes before dumping it on the side of the road. She then set fire to the clothes and slippers of the deceased to destroy the evidence, the report said. Bihar: Man Cuts Off His Private Part After Wife Refuses To Return From Parents’ House in Madhepura.

How Woman Fell in Police Net?

After committing the murder, Kanchan approached the police station and filed a case against an unknown person. Acting on the complaint, cops launched a detailed probe into the murder. Kanchan, after giving evasive answers during quizzing, fell under the police scanner. However, she revealed gory details of the murder when the cops intensified the interrogation.

The woman has been booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). She was produced before the court ans was sent to jail.

