Bhopal, January 22: In a bizarre incident, a man cut his private part after having a scuffle with his wife in Bihar's Madhepura. The shocking incident took place at Rajni Nayanagar village located at Murliganj block of Madhepura district. The man is identified as Krishna Basuki (25) of Madhepura. Krishna is married to Anita and the couple has four children, including three daughters and a son. Jharkhand Shocker: Patient's Private Parts Cut During Surgery for Urinary Problem in Daltonganj, FIR Registered.

According to the reports, Krishna works in Punjab's Mandi and had come to his hometown, Rajni Nayanager two months ago to meet his family. Krishna, however, was angry at the fact that his wife, Anita, who had gone to the parent's house, was delaying her return. The couple had a verbal spat over this. Unhappy with his wife leaving for her parent's place, the man self-inflicted the wound on his private part. Delhi Horror: Class 2 Student’s Private Part Tied With Thread by Classmates, Minor Hospitalised.

Reports said that Krishna was found by his relatives. He was lying in a pool of blood, the relatives told the media. The man was later admitted to the Medical College Hospital. Krishna had been reportedly suffering from a mental disorder, the reports said. Meanwhile, Dr. Sukesh Kumar, who is treating him at the Medical College Hospital, said Krishna was out of danger.

