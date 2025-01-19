Ashok Nagar, January 19: A man was attacked and killed by his two neighbours after his granddaughter objected to the loud music they were playing in Madhya Pradesh's Ashok Nagar district, police said on Sunday.

Police arrested the accused, Ratiram Ahirwar and Mukesh Ahirwar, for the incident at Gorakala village under Chanderi police station limits on Friday night, an official said. Chanderi police station in-charge Manish Jadaun said that the victim's granddaughter, a Class 12 student, objected to the loud music the accused were playing a few days ago. Delhi Horror: Man Killed After Dispute Over Loud Music Turns Violent in Rohini; 2 Arrested.

He said the girl called the police when the duo did not lower the volume, following which their music system was seized. Jadaun said that on Friday night, the accused quarrelled with the girl's parents over the issue, and the couple fled the spot to save themselves. The men then allegedly attacked the victim, Kalua Ahirwar, with a stick and shovel, killing him.