As many as four people were crushed to death while eight were injured after a speeding car crushed over a dozen labourers Near Jamuniya village in Ratlam. Ratlam SP Abhishek Tiwari, while talking to ANI, said that "the injured had to be brought to the district hospital." Jammu and Kashmir Road Accident: 6 Injured As Car Crashes Due to Overspeeding on Snow-Covered Gulmarg-Butapathri Road, Rescued After Six Hours.

MP Road Accident:

Madhya Pradesh | Four dead and 8 others were injured after a car crushed more than a dozen labourers in a road accident near village Jamuniya in Ratlam. The injured had to be brought to the district hospital: Abhishek Tiwari, Ratlam SP pic.twitter.com/n6R0sh4yq6 — ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan (@ANI_MP_CG_RJ) November 15, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)