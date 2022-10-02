A heart-wrenching video has surfaced online where a man who had climbed a train in Pune railway station exploded as soon as he grabbed an overhead high tension wire. In the video, the man was can be seen walking on the train. He stops and holds an overhead wire. Soon, an explosion takes place and he falls down on railway tracks. As per the reports, the man has been admitted to Sassoon general hospital and he has sustained 80 percent burns. The video has gone viral on social media. Video: Fire Breathing Stunt Goes Wrong, Man Accidentally Sets Himself Ablaze While Trying to Breath Fire From Mouth During Ganesh Chaturthi Celebrations in Surat.

Man Explodes on Spot When Grabs Overhead Wire:

