A recent video Madhya Pradesh police chasing down tractors and trolleys of illegally mined sand and cardon on the banks of Chambal river has surfaced online. Thrilling video shows a fleet of police vehicles chasing atleast two trolleys and a tractor filled with illegally mined sand from Chambal. Cops in the viral video can be seen catching the accused drivers after some efforts. Uttar Pradesh: Dumper Driver Tries To Run Over Eunuchs Protesting Against Alleged Illegal Mining in Unnao, Video Goes Viral.

Police Chases Tractor-Trolleys Carrying Illegally Mined Sand

In a Bollywood movie-like scene in #Chambal, #cops chase down tractor-trolleys loaded with illegally mined sand, cardon off the area, and arrest drivers#MPNews #MadhyaPradesh pic.twitter.com/ghF1Fv1jWa — Free Press Madhya Pradesh (@FreePressMP) May 25, 2023

