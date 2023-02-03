Patna, February 3: A tragedy struck upon a family in Madhya Pradesh after a 3-month-old baby girl died of pneumonia after a traditional healer branded the infant with a hot iron rod 51 times. The tragic incident took place in the Shahdol district. The girl child died during treatment at Shahdol Medical College. Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Seven-Month-Old Baby Suffering From Pneumonia Fever Allegedly Administered Three Vaccine Doses, Dies in Hapur.

According to a report published in the Hindustan Times, the baby was suffering from pneumonia. She was rushed for treatment at primary health care but her condition deteriorated further. Her family members insisted on getting treatment from a traditional healer and approached a woman for the same. The family asked the woman healer to heal the girl. However, Roshni Kol, the child's mother. objected to the treatment from the healer but her family insisted on getting the child treated with traditional methods. The family told Roshni said that it was the only way to treat the disease. Chennai Shocker: Tragedy Strikes Virugambakkam Family on Pongal As Infant Drowns to Death in Bucket of Water.

After the death of her baby, Roshni approached the police and filed a complaint against her family and the healer. On the basis of the complaint, the cops at Shahdol police station booked the healer under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

