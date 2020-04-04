Mahakumbh 2021: Finance Ministry Approves Rs 375 Crore Allocation to Uttarakhand Govt For Religious Event in Haridwar Next Year

Devotees in Haridwar | File Image | (Photo Credits PTI)

New Delhi, April 4: The Union Finance Ministry approved a monetary allocation of Rs 375 crore to the Uttarakhand government towards bolstering its efforts in preparing for the Mahakumbh 2021. Scheduled to be held in January 2021, the religious event is expected to draw the participation of nearly 10 crore devotees from across the nation to Haridwar. Ram Navami 2020 Celebrations in Ayodhya Cancelled Due to Coronavirus Outbreak.

Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman for allocating the amount of Rs 375 crore to the Uttarakhand government. The grant was made under the Special Assistance Capital towards the state for organising the Mahakumbh next year.

Update by ANI

The Finance Ministry approves Rs 375 Crores for 'Mahakumbh' in Uttarakhand's Haridwar in 2021. — ANI (@ANI) April 4, 2020

Earlier, the Uttarakhand government while releasing the state budget for financial year 2020-21 allocated an amount of Rs 1,205 crore for Mahakumbh preparation. Another Rs 60 crore would be spend on arranging for the security of devotees in Haridwar.

While making the announcement, the Trivendra Rawat government said it is devoted to organise a grand and "green" Mahakumbh next year. By green, the Chief Minister referred to the environment-friendly measures his government would be undertaking. Electrical buses, e-rickshaws, e-scooters and e-bikes will be arranged for devotees and tourists to commute to the mela area, located at the banks of river Ganga.