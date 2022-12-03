Mumbai, December 3: In view of the Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar's death anniversary on December 6, liquor shops and bars in Dadar and nearby areas have been asked to remain shut. As per reports, a circular regarding the same has been issued by Mumbai Collector Rajeev Nivatkar directing liquor shops and bars to shut business on occasion of Mahaparinirvan Diwas.

According to reports, the circular issued on November 30 states that December which is Babasaheb Ambedkar's 66th "Mahaparinirvan Divas" has been declared as a 'dry day' as people will be visiting Chaityabhoomi. Mumbai Traffic Update: Police Issue Three-Day Travel Restrictions on Occasion of Mahaparinirvan Diwas; Check Details.

"I request that all liquor shops and beer bars in the area of Chaityabhoomi and Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Maidan remain shut from 05.12.2022 to 06.12.2022," Mumbai Collector Rajeev Nivatkar said in the circular. As per reports, liquor shops and bars will remain closed from Monday, December 5 to Tuesday, December 6, on the occasion of Mahaparinirvan Diwas.

Where Will Liquor Shops Be Closed?

As per the circular, liquor shops and bars will remain closed in Dadar, Shivaji Park, Mahim, Dharavi, and Sion. Besides, all areas up to Curry Road Station, Worli Sea Face, Worli Koliwada to Sangam Nagar will also observe 'dry day'. On the other hand, areas such as Sion Koliwada, Kings Circle, Wadala, Sewri, Kalachowki and Bhoiwada will also see liquor shops and bars closed on December 6.

Speaking to Mid-day, Dilip Giyanani, chairman of the Maharashtra Wine Merchants Association (MWMA) said, "We have not received any order yet. But, the order is issued every year because there are religious sentiments attached to the day. So, we respect that. Even if we receive the order a day or two days prior, we have to accept it." Mumbai Police Impose Section 144, Ban Large Gatherings, Processions, Carrying of Arms To Maintain Law and Order; Here's List of What's Prohibited.

He also said that the occasion does affect the business in the particular area, however, he also said that many people keep their wine shops closed in those areas as it is that crowded on December 6.

