Maharashtra: Alphonso Mangoes Reach Vashi APMC Market, Sell at Rs 3000 Per Dozen

Mangoes (Photo Credits: Youtube| Representational Image)

Navi Mumbai, February 8: With the advent of summers in Maharashtra, alphonso mangoes from the Konkan region have reached the Agricultural Produce Market Committee (APMC) market in Navi Mumbai. All the supplies have reached the market from the coastal regions of Devgad Taluka in Sindhudurg district.

As per the report, published in the Times of India, the first stock of alphonso mangoes are being sold at a price of Rs 3,000 a dozen locally. However, the renowned breed of mangoes of have not been exported as of yet nor any talks regarding this were held in the market. Alphonso Mango From Maharashtra Joins the List of 325 Products From India to Carry Geographical Indication (GI) Tag.

Informing more about the arrival of the alphonso mangoes, APMC (Vashi) assistant secretary CM Somkuwar said, as the daily quoted, that the fresh stock arrived thrice a week in small quantities. Adding more, he had said that the four dozen of mangoes were sold at a price of Rs 15,000.

Sindhudurg district's Kunkeshwar mango orchard owner Arvind Walke said, "Over 50 Alphonso mango trees are in our orchard. The first consignment of the season was sent on January 28, followed by two on January 30 and February 2, to APMC market, Vashi. The mangoes, packed in wooden boxes, were sold for around Rs 3,000 a dozen." However, Walke said that this time the changed climatic conditions had impacted the production.