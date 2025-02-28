Maharashtra: Indian Coast Guard and Navy rescued 18 crew members after a fishing vessel caught fire 6-7 nautical miles off the Akshi coast in Alibaug during the early hours of February 28. The boat, owned by Rakesh Gan, went up in flames around 3-4 am, prompting a swift rescue operation. A video shared by ANI shows thick smoke billowing from the vessel, while another clip captures the Coast Guard’s efforts to evacuate the crew. No casualties have been reported so far, and authorities are investigating the cause of the fire. Mumbai Ferry Boat Crash: 13 Drown As Indian Navy Speedboat Bangs Into Passenger Ferry in Arabian Sea off Gateway of India (Watch Videos).

Fishing Boat Engulfed in Flames Off Alibaug Coast, All 18 Rescued

#WATCH | Maharashtra: The fishing boat of one Rakesh Gan caught fire 6-7 nautical miles from the coast in Raigad district in In Akshi Alibaug, around 3-4 am. Indian Coast Guard and Indian Navy rescued all 18 crew members from the boat safely: Raigad SP (Video: Raigad Police) pic.twitter.com/6f4MFm0aQn — ANI (@ANI) February 28, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)