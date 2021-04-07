Mumbai, April 7: Maharashtra reported nearly 60,000 COVID-19 cases on Wednesday. The state witnessed its highest daily rise since the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic. On Wednesday, 59,907 people were tested positive for the deadly virus, taking the coronavirus tally to 31,73,261. The state also witnessed 322 deaths in a day. The COVID-19 death toll in the state jumped to 56,652 on April 7.

As per the state health department, Maharashtra only 30,296 recoveries. Till now, 26,13,627 patients have recovered from the virus in the state. The active COVID-19 cases rose to 5,01,559 on Wednesday. The state recovery rate plummeted again from 83.36 percent on Monday to 82.98 percent on Tuesday. The death rate in Maharashtra is around 1.81 percent. BMC Issues Updated COVID-19 Guidelines For Mumbai; Students Allowed to Travel With Valid Hall Tickets, Home Delivery of Essential Items Permitted 24 Hours.

Tweet by State Health Minister Rajesh Tope:

Today, newly 59,907 patients have been tested as positive in the state. Also newly 30,296 patients have been cured today. Totally 26,13,627 patients are cured & discharged from the hospitals Total Active patients are 5,01,559 bThe patient recovery rate in the state is 82.36%. — Rajesh Tope (@rajeshtope11) April 7, 2021

Maharashtra's capital city Mumbai on Wednesday, reported the five-digit case tally for the third time in four days. The maximum city reported 10,428 new COVID-19 cases and 23 deaths in the past 24 hours. Coronavirus Tally in Mumbai reached 4,82,760 on Wednesday. The death toll also mounted to 11,851. The active COVID-19 cases in the maximum city also crossed the 80,000-mark on April 7.

Meanwhile, Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan on Wednesday held the Maharashtra government responsible for the current outbreak of Coronavirus across the country. He said the state government's lax attitude led to an escalation of cases at a massive rate.

In a statement, the minister said, "Throughout the last year, as the Health Minister of India, I have been a witness to the misgovernance and utter casual approach of the Maharashtra government in battling the virus. The lackadaisical attitude of the state government has singularly bogged down the entire country's efforts to fight the virus." He further said that deplorable attempts made by some state governments to distract attention from their failures and spread panic among the people.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 07, 2021 10:15 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).