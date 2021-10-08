New Delhi, October 8: Heavy rainfall is expected to lash parts of Maharashtra, Karnataka and Kerala over the next few days, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said. In its all-India weather bulletin, the IMD said that a cyclonic circulation lies over the East-central Arabian Sea off the Karnataka coast and extends up to 4.5 km above mean sea level tilting southwestwards with height. The IMD forecast said that a cyclonic circulation lies over Eastcentral Arabian Sea off the Karnataka coast and extends up to 4.5 km above mean sea level tilting southwestwards with height.

The system is very likely to persist during the next 4-5 days with slight northward movement. A trough runs from this cyclonic circulation over Eastcentral Arabian sea to the Westcentral Bay of Bengal adjoining Andhra Pradesh Coast across South Interior Karnataka, Rayalseema. Under the influence of these systems, light to moderate rainfall at many places with isolated heavy falls very likely over Maharashtra, Kerala and Coastal Karnataka during next 5 days; over Tamil Nadu on October 10 and 11 and over South Interior Karnataka and Rayalaseema on October 8, 2021. Southwest Monsoon Withdrawal Begins, Retreat from Delhi in 3-4 Days: IMD.

The IMD added that a low-pressure area is very likely to form over the north Andaman Sea around October 10, 2021. It is likely to become more marked and move west-northwestwards towards south Odisha and north Coastal Andhra Pradesh coast during subsequent 4-5 days. The IMD said that light to moderate rainfall is expected at many places with isolated heavy falls very likely over Andaman & Nicobar Islands during the next 5 days.

