Nashik, December 11: A shocking case of murder has come to light from Nashik where a man has been arrested by the Panchavati police for killing his 60-year-old woman. The accused confessed that he pushed his mother under the influence of alcohol that led to her death, said the police. The accused has been identified as Prashant Pawar, 33, a resident of Panchavati.

As per the report published by TOI, Prashant returned home intoxicated at 3 am on Friday. To teach him a lesson, his mother held his hand and dragged him outside to kick him out of the building. However, in the process, Prashant pushed her and his mother’s head banged against the wall and started bleeding. Pune Shocker: Man Kills Mother After She Refuses to Give Him Money to Buy Alcohol, Arrested.

Following the incident, Prashant took his mother inside their house and put her to bed. In the morning, he went to wake her up but found out that she had died in the night because of heavy bloodloss. Following this, Prashant called the police and told them about the incident. The Panchavati police have arrested Prashant under Section 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). Mumbai Shocker: 15-Year-Old Girl Kills Mother With Karate Belt in Navi Mumbai, Tries to Pass it Off as Suicide.

Prashant and his mother lived in the flat in Panchavati. The accused was unemployed and have a drinking problem. Mother's pension was the only source of income in their household, said the police.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 11, 2021 01:57 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).