Thane, March 17: Police in Maharashtra's Thane city have registered a case against a 53-year-old man from Kolhapur for allegedly cheating an autorickshaw driver of Rs 9 lakh on the pretext of helping him get a job, an official said on Friday.

The 42-year-old complainant had got in touch with the accused through a friend in 2019. The official said the accused claimed he had good contacts and could get the complaint employed at Mumbai airport. Maharashtra: 31 Eateries, Seven Petrol Pumps in Latur to Face Action for Having No Separate Toilets for Women.

The rickshaw driver then paid the accused Rs 10.16 lakh in instalments for the job. However, when when nothing moved, he asked the accused to return the money. Maharashtra Government Employees Strike: Eknath Shinde Govt Rattled As 1.8 Million Employees Strike for Old Pension Scheme.

The accused gave back only Rs 1 lakh after several reminders. After his attempts to collect the remaining money failed, the complainant recently approached the police, the official said. A case has been registered under Indian Penal Code section 420 (cheating) and no one arrest has been yet, he said.