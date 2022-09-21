Navi Mumbai, September 21: Navi Mumbai police on Tuesday arrested 6 people for the murder of a 29-year-old woman outside Panvel railway station. The deceased, identified as Priyanka Rawat was a digital marketing executive in a Thane-based firm. She was killed by unknown assailants who slit her throat with a knife outside Panvel railway station on September 15, reported TOI.

Reportedly, Khandeshwar police apprehended six people, including the woman's husband and his lover, for the murder of a 29-year-old woman after four days of the intensive probe. On September 15, Priyanka Rawat was killed by unknown assailants who slit her throat with a knife outside Panvel railway station at around 10 pm. Navi Mumbai Shocker: Woman Stabbed to Death Outside Panvel Railway Station.

As per the reports, the murder was planned by the deceased's husband Devvrathsingh Rawat (32), a sales executive for an e-commerce company in Vashi, and his lover Nikita Matkar (24), a teacher at an educational coaching facility. They had recruited three contract murderers for Rs 3 lakh from Matkar's employer Pravin Ghadge.

According to the reports, the three were arrested by Jalgaon police in a firing incident. The Khandeshwar police team used their technical expertise to find crucial information on the accused the day after the shooting. The woman's husband and his girlfriend were arrested earlier on account of suspicion. They revealed that they got married in a temple in August and that Priyanka had learned about the affair when interrogating them separately. For the sake of being with each other, they murdered the woman.

