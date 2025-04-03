A shocking incident of reckless stunts on the Noida-Greater Noida Expressway has surfaced, raising concerns about road safety. A video shows two individuals performing life-threatening stunts on a moving auto-rickshaw, endangering not just their lives but also those of other commuters. One person was seen standing on the roof of the moving auto while another hung dangerously outside. A slight loss of balance could have led to a major accident. The reckless act has sparked outrage, with many questioning how such careless behavior goes unchecked on busy expressways. Police arrested a 20-year-old man on Wednesday after a video of him and his friends performing dangerous stunts on a moving pink auto-rickshaw on the Noida Expressway went viral. Noida Expressway Car Fire: Driver Jumps From Moving Car As It Engulfs in Flames (Watch Video).

Shirtless Men Perform Dangerous Acts on Moving Auto-Rickshaw

कहा से आते है ये जाहिल किस्म के लोग नोएडा ग्रेटर नोएडा एक्सप्रेस वे पर ऑटो रिक्शा से खतरनाक स्टंट, ऑटो रिक्शा की छत पर खड़ा होकर तो दूसरा बाहर निकल कर स्टंट कर रहा ,गलती से बैलेंस खराब हो जाता तो नानी याद आ जाती #Noida pic.twitter.com/3FKkZKgM5x — Mahender Mahi (@MahendrMahii) April 1, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)