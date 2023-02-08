Palghar, February 8: Nine undertrials lodged in a police lockup in Maharashtra's Palghar district were rushed to hospital due to suspected food poisoning, an official said on Wednesday. Karnataka Food Poisoning: 137 Students of Private Hostel Hospitalised in Mangaluru After Having Dinner.

The incident took place on Tuesday after the undertrials were given lunch at the lockup in Nallasopara police station at around 2 pm, he said. After consuming food, two of them complained of nausea, uneasiness and vomiting. Later, the other undertrials also complained of similar issues, Nallasopara police station's senior inspector Vilas Supe said.

The undertrials were rushed to the civic hospital at Sopara, he said. All of them are out of danger and undergoing treatment, he said. The samples of the food, provided from a government mess, have been sent to a laboratory for analysis, the official said.