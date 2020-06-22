Mumbai, June 22: Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh on Monday informed that the state police have registered 1,33,730 offences and arrested 27,446 people on charges for violating the coronavirus lockdown guidelines. Deshmukh also stated that they have seized 83,970 vehicles and collected Rs 8.41 crore in fines from offenders since the lockdown was imposed.

Apart from the above information, Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh said that the state police control room received 1,04,040 calls on police helpline 100. On the issue of migrant workers, Deshmukh said that the state government is running 98 relief camps where 3,266 migrant labourers have been given refuge with food and necessities. He added that 6,26,353 people have been quarantined, while 40 were found violating the quarantine. India-China Tensions: Maharashtra Govt Halts 3 Chinese Projects Worth Rs 5,000 Crore Aiming to Revive Economy.

Anil Deshmukh took to Twitter and wrote, "As many as 1,33,730 offences have been regd. u/s 188 of IPC since the lockdown leading to 27,446 arrests & seizure of 83,970 vehicles." He added, "There's been a steady rise in the number of #Covid_19 calls on the police helpline 100. As many as 1,04,040 such calls have been received. 277 instances of assaults on policemen have seen 858 arrests."

Here's what Anil Dekhmukh said:

As many as 1,33,730 offences have been regd. u/s 188 of IPC since the lockdown leading to 27,446 arrests & seizure of 83,970 vehicles. ₹8,41,32,461 have been collected in fines from offenders. — ANIL DESHMUKH (@AnilDeshmukhNCP) June 22, 2020

Among other details, the state Home Minister said that 4,103 police personnel have tested positive for COVID-19. Out of these 3,039 have recovered, while 48 have tragically succumbed. Deshmukh also stated that 1,335 offences have been registered for illegal transport. Maharashtra Police Report 55 New COVID-19 Cases in Past 24 Hours, Tally at 4,103.

According to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Maharashtra is leading the coronavirus chart with 1,32,075 cases out of which 65744 people recovered while 6,170 people died. Meanwhile, India reported 14,821 new coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, following which the total COVID-19 cases in country reached to 4,25,282 including 1,74,387 active cases and 13,699 deaths.

