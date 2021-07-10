Aurangabad, July 10: Police in Maharashtra's Aurangabad are looking for a man who allegedly killed his lookalike to fake his death. The accused has been identified as Mohammed Zuber alias Rizwan, a computer hardware trader from Uttar Pradesh's Ferozpur. Cops suspect Zuber, who was facing financial crisis, killed his doppelganger Sudhakar Warangne to get rid of outstanding loans. Ahmedabad Shocker: Woman Dumps Husband, Obtains His Fake Death Certificate for Insurance Amount; Arrested.

A party charred and decomposed body was found lying on the roadside of Limbejalgaon, Waluj on July 3. Police found identity proofs suggesting that the deceased person was Zuber. Further investigation revealed that Zuber had been missing since last month and he was last traced in Hyderabad on June 11. When his family was contacted, said the body matched their son’s but refused to accept it. Pakistan TikTok Star Adil Rajput’s Wife Fakes Husband’s Death to Gain Followers, Irks Fans (Watch Video).

Cops then circulated picture of the body and Zuber among the HR managers of industrial houses and labour contractors. They came to know that the body appears to be of Sudhakar Warangne, who was missing since July 2. His family was approached and they confirmed that it was Sudhakar. Cops also learned that Zuber was in a financial crisis and had borrowed money.

"Prima facie it appears that the suspect allegedly murdered his lookalike acquaintance to cook up the story of his death and get rid of all the outstanding loans," Waluj police station’s senior inspector Sandeep Gurme was quoted by TOI as saying. Further investigation was underway to nab Zuber.

